Wienermobile Returns to Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- The famed Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in the St. Cloud area.
The hot dog and bun-shaped vehicle will be making stops at area Cashwise and Coborn's stores between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon.
Wienermobile tours (and likely wiener whistles) will be available at the following stores:
- Friday, Feb. 14, 10:00 a.m.-noon at Cash Wise in Waite Park
- Friday, Feb. 14, 2:00 p.m-4:00 p.m. at Coborn's in Sartell
- Saturday, Feb. 15, 10:00 a.m.-noon at Coborn's in Elk River
- Saturday, Feb. 15, 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Coborn's on Cooper Ave. in St. Cloud
- Sunday, Feb. 16, 10:00 p.m.-noon at Cash Wise on St. Cloud's East Side
- Sunday, Feb. 16, 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids