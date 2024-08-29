The opening of bear, teal, goose and dove seasons are Sunday in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. It may seem odd that these seasons start on a Sunday but Schmitt explains the earliest these seasons can start based on framework set up by the Fish & Wildlife Service is September 1. It isn't up to the DNR to decide when these seasons start.

Bear hunting season in Minnesota goes from September 1 - October 13. Schmitt says hunters have been baiting bears since August 16. He says his contacts are saying not all baits are getting hit by bears. Schmitt indicates it could be hit and miss regards of where you hunt. He says forest foods are in good supply in some locations but not good in others.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt says Minnesota has a very good bear population. Last year approximately 1,800 bears were shot in the state which was done slightly from 2022 numbers. He says good amounts of bear can be found as close as Little Falls. Schmitt says more bears can be found in the Walker and Grand Rapids areas along with northern eastern Minnesota.

photo courtesy of Andrew Schmitt photo courtesy of Andrew Schmitt loading...

Schmitt expects a good start to the goose season. He says there are plenty of geese in Central Minnesota but the western part of the state is likely the best bet to find geese. Schmitt says the weather conditions expected this weekend are ideal for a good hunt for geese, dove and teal. This is the 4th year of a teal season in Minnesota and the numbers look pretty good based the spring waterfowl count. The teal season is a just a 5-day season. The early goose season is September 1-15. The mourning dove season is September 1 - November 29.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.