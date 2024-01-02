Werner W. Brinkman, 82, South Haven

November 8, 1941 - December 27, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Werner W. Brinkman, age 82 of South Haven who passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta. The St. Augusta American Legion #621 Honor Guard presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta.

Werner was born November 8, 1941 in Farming, Minnesota to John and Veronica (Gertken) Brinkman. He served his country in the Minnesota Army National Guard. Werner married Donna M. Janski on August 3, 1965 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. He was a Dairy Farmer his entire life. Werner was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish and the St. Augusta American Legion Post #621.

Werner loved to hunt and fish and treasured spending time with his grandchildren. He’ll be remembered for his kind and easy-going nature.

Werner is survived by his wife, Donna; Keith (Kelly) of South Haven, Kimberly (Dean) Walz of St. Cloud and Kelly (Brian) Vossen of South Haven; ten grandchildren; 14 greatgrandchildren; and one great great grandson; siblings, Lorraine (Don) Jungles of Cold Spring, Cora (Lyle) Dougherty of Vancouver, Washington, Melvin of Rogers, David (Janet) of Paynesville, Diane (Dennis) Heying of Richmond, Judy Klehr of Richmond, Doris (Michael) Parenteau of Maple Grove and Sandy (Marc) Booth of St. Croix, Wisconsin.

Werner was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ralph, Alvina, Fran and Kenny.