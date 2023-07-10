Wendy Kay Leeb, 61, Sauk Rapids

November 13, 1961 - July 7, 2023

attachment-Wendy Kay Leeb loading...

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Wendy Kay Leeb, age 61, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday, July 7 in St. Cloud. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be private at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.

Wendy was born November 13, 1961 in St. Paul to Jerome & Marlene (Readel) Schelkoph. She married Rory Leeb on October 20, 1979 in St. Paul. The couple lived in St. Paul until moving to St. Cloud in 1988 then to Sauk Rapids in 1995. Wendy worked at TJ Maxx as the Back Room Coordinator for 33 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she participated in Creative Crafts. Wendy enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, making tie blankets, camping and Summertime by George. She loved making memories with her children and grandchildren at the cabin.

Survivors include her son, Bradley of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Bethany (Chad) Ramler of Avon; grandchildren, Lacey, Julia, Caleb, Amelia and Rowan; sister, Penny Grutzmacher of Gardner, Kansas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Jim) Karpinski of Blaine, Dale (April) Leeb of Sauk Rapids, Gina (Pat) Kramer of St. Augusta, Todd Leeb of St. Cloud and Roxanna Leeb of Hopkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rory on August 2, 2014; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Donna Jean and Clarence Leeb and brother-in-law, Randy Leeb.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or Mayo clinic or Coborn Cancer Center.