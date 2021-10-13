Weekly State High School Football Rankings

Football, Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 13, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville South (5) (6-0) 50 1

2. Eden Prairie (5-1) 45 3

3. Maple Grove (5-1) 34 6

(tie) Stillwater (6-0) 34 4

5. Centennial (4-2) 31 7

6. Shakopee (5-1) 23 2

7. Minnetonka (5-1) 22 8

8. Woodbury (5-1) 15 9

9. Wayzata (4-2) 11 5

10. St. Michael-Albertville (4-2) 8 T10

Others receiving votes: Anoka 1, Osseo 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Mankato West (5) (6-0) 50 1

2. St. Thomas Academy (6-0) 42 3

(tie) Andover (6-0) 42 2

4. Chaska (6-0) 35 5

5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-0) 29 6

6. Rochester Mayo (5-1) 26 8

7. Rogers (5-1) 20 9

8. Moorhead (4-1) 10 4

9. Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-1) 8 NR

10. Elk River (4-2) 5 NR

(tie) Spring Lake Park (4-2) 5 7

Others receiving votes: Mankato East 2, Mahtomedi 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Becker (6) (6-0) 60 1

2. Hutchinson (5-1) 51 3

(tie) Mound-Westonka (6-0) 51 2

4. Stewartville (6-0) 42 4

5. Holy Angels (5-1) 35 6

6. North Branch (6-0) 29 7

7. Willmar (5-1) 21 9

8. Kasson-Mantorville (4-2) 18 5

9. Fridley (4-2) 12 10

10. SMB-Wolfpack (4-2) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Zimmerman 3, Rocori 3.



Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lake City (4) (6-0) 49 1

2. Fairmont (1) (6-0) 46 2

3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) 38 4

4. Dassel-Cokato (6-0) 36 5

5. Providence Academy (6-0) 24 8

6. Cannon Falls (5-1) 21 T6

(tie) Pierz (5-1) 21 T6

8. Rockford (5-1) 13 10

(tie) Plainview Elgin-Millville (5-1) 13 9

10. Litchfield (5-1) 4 3

(tie) Waseca (5-1) 4 NR

(tie) Esko (6-0) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (4) (6-0) 40 1un

2. Pipestone (6-0) 36 3

3. Minneapolis North (5-1) 30 4

4. Moose Lake-Willow River (5-0) 24 T5

5. West Central Ashby (6-0) 22 T5

(tie) Kimball (6-0) 22 7

7. Chatfield (5-1) 16 8

8. Blue Earth Area (5-1) 9 2

9. Barnesville (4-2) 5 NR

(tie) Maple River (5-1) 5 NR

(tie) Rush City (6-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 2, Triton 2, Royalton 1, Osakis 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Murray County Central (4) (6-0) 40 1

2. Minneota (6-0) 36 2

3. BOLD (6-0) 32 3

4. Rushford-Peterson (6-0) 27 6

5. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-1) 23 7

6. Ottertail Central (6-0) 15 9

7. Ada-Borup (5-1) 11 4

8. Polk County West (5-1) 10 10

9. Martin County West (5-1) 5 8

(tie) Pine River-Backus (5-1) 5 NR

(tie) Deer River (6-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Fillmore Central 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, New York Mills 2.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Verndale (5) (6-0) 50 1

2. Lanesboro (6-0) 44 2

3. Hancock (6-0) 39 3

4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (6-0) 33 4

5. Fertile-Beltrami (6-0) 32 5

6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-1) 22 6

7. Mountain Lake Area (5-1) 15 7

8. Grand Meadow (5-1) 13 NR

9. Cherry (5-1) 8 8

10. Nevis (4-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 4, Kittson County Central 4, Hills-Beaver Creek 2, Wheaton Herman Norcross 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Hill City-Northland 1.