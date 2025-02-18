UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday, February 19th, 2025.

SCHOOLS (2 Hours Late)

-- Albany Public Schools. No a.m. pre-school

-- Paynesville Area

-- St. John's Prep

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz