Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 19th, 2025
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday, February 19th, 2025.
SCHOOLS (2 Hours Late)
-- Albany Public Schools. No a.m. pre-school
-- Paynesville Area
-- St. John's Prep
If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
