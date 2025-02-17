Weather Announcements for Tuesday, February 18th, 2025
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Tuesday February 18th, 2025.
SCHOOLS (TWO HOURS LATE):
-- Paynesville Area
-- Royalton
SCHOOLS (CLOSED):
-- Becker
-- Milaca
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School
-- ROCORI. Spartan Spot and Kids Care also closed.
-- St. John's Prep
-- St. Cloud Area
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
SCHOOLS (E-LEARNING):
-- Albany
-- Holdingford
-- Princeton. Child care will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Buildings will open at 3:00 p.m. for evening activities.
MISC:
-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals program canceling delivery on Tuesday. (Delivery will resume on Wednesday)
Read More: Weather Announcements for Monday, February 17th, 2025 | https://wjon.com/weather-announcements-for-monday-february-17th-2025/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli