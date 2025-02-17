UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Tuesday February 18th, 2025.

SCHOOLS (TWO HOURS LATE):

-- Paynesville Area

-- Royalton

SCHOOLS (CLOSED):

-- Becker

-- Milaca

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School

-- ROCORI. Spartan Spot and Kids Care also closed.

-- St. John's Prep

-- St. Cloud Area

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

SCHOOLS (E-LEARNING):

-- Albany

-- Holdingford

-- Princeton. Child care will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Buildings will open at 3:00 p.m. for evening activities.

MISC:

-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals program canceling delivery on Tuesday. (Delivery will resume on Wednesday)

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

