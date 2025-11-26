Weather Announcements for Wednesday, November 26th, 2025

Weather Announcements for Wednesday, November 26th, 2025

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, November 26th, 2025

SCHOOLS (CLOSED):
-- Sartell-St. Stephen (no childcare, no practice, no before-and-after school activities)
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (no childcare, no practice, no before-and-after school activities)

SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):
-- Milaca (no morning preschool. ECFE classes that begin before 10:00 a.m. are cancelled)

MISC:
-- St. Cloud women and children's bible study and fellowship cancelled.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

