UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, November 26th, 2025

SCHOOLS (CLOSED):

-- Sartell-St. Stephen (no childcare, no practice, no before-and-after school activities)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (no childcare, no practice, no before-and-after school activities)

SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):

-- Milaca (no morning preschool. ECFE classes that begin before 10:00 a.m. are cancelled)

MISC:

-- St. Cloud women and children's bible study and fellowship cancelled.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.