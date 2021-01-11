WE Fest Announces 2021 Dates + Headliners

After suffering through a 2020 pandemic that forced concerts and festivals to shelve their plans, we have new reason for hope. WE Fest has announced their 2021 dates and headliners.

The 2021 WE Fest music festival will take place August 5th, 6th and 7th, 2021.

Since WE Fest’s inception in 1983, it has been one of the leading country music festivals in the nation. Twice nominated for the Country Music Association’s prestigious Best Special Event award.

2021 Main Stage Headliners

Thursday, August 5th

Florida Georgia Line

Friday, August 6th

Dierks Bentley

Saturday, August 7th

Blake Shelton

Stay tuned for the announcement of additional artists for the 2021 extravaganza near Detroit Lakes.

WE Fest returns to the legendary Soo Pass Ranch August 5-7! Featuring Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, and many more to be announced! Grab your passes this Friday, January 15 @ 10 AM CST.

Upgrades for 2021 include city sewer and water lines being extended to the Soo Pass Ranch, allowing for running water and permanent restrooms in the concert bowl area.

WE Fest was sold by Townsquare Media to Live Nation following he 2019 event. Live Nation then announced a one-year pause to the festival to allow for planning and rebuilding to ensure the 2021 event would be one to remember. Now here we are, ready to see Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, and more this August.

You can sign up for presale info and festival updates here HERE.

We'll see you there! We can't wait.