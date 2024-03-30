WE Fest Announces 2024 Main Stage Lineup
DETROIT LAKES (WJON News) -- WE Fest has announced the daily lineup for the main stage at the 2024 festival. The three-day country music extravaganza in Detroit Lakes will take place from August 1st - August 3rd and will feature 28 performances from some of country music's greatest stars.
Thursday's highlights include Jelly Roll, The Bellamy Brothers, and Lauren Watkins, Friday will feature Carly Pearce, and Trace Adkins, with Eric Church and Elle King headlining Saturday.
We Fest is the largest and longest-running country music festival in the United States and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 with record-setting attendance. Use this link to see the entire 2024 lineup.
