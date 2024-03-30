WE Fest Announces 2024 Main Stage Lineup

WE Fest Announces 2024 Main Stage Lineup

Theo Wargo, Getty Images

DETROIT LAKES (WJON News) -- WE Fest has announced the daily lineup for the main stage at the 2024 festival. The three-day country music extravaganza in Detroit Lakes will take place from August 1st - August 3rd and will feature 28 performances from some of country music's greatest stars.

Brett Carlsen, Getty Images
loading...
Erika GoldringGetty Images
loading...

Thursday's highlights include Jelly RollThe Bellamy Brothers, and Lauren Watkins, Friday will feature Carly Pearce, and Trace Adkins, with Eric Church and Elle King headlining Saturday.

Get our free mobile app
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...

We Fest is the largest and longest-running country music festival in the United States and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 with record-setting attendance. Use this link to see the entire 2024 lineup.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US

Stac﻿ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: The oldest cities in America

Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

Filed Under: Detroit Lakes, eric church, we fest
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON