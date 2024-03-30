WE Fest Announces 2024 Main Stage Lineup

DETROIT LAKES (WJON News) -- WE Fest has announced the daily lineup for the main stage at the 2024 festival. The three-day country music extravaganza in Detroit Lakes will take place from August 1st - August 3rd and will feature 28 performances from some of country music's greatest stars.

Spotify House at CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 Brett Carlsen, Getty Images loading...

14th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors - Show Erika GoldringGetty Images loading...

Thursday's highlights include Jelly Roll, The Bellamy Brothers, and Lauren Watkins, Friday will feature Carly Pearce, and Trace Adkins, with Eric Church and Elle King headlining Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

We Fest is the largest and longest-running country music festival in the United States and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 with record-setting attendance. Use this link to see the entire 2024 lineup.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz