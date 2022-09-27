WeFest in Detriot Lakes has announced who will be headlining the festival in August of 2023.

On the main stage you can expect to see Brad Paisley, Morgan Wallen, and Kane Brown wrapping up Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. It is yet to be determined which night each of the artists will be playing.

Also announced, Brothers Osborne will be taking the stage one of the nights as a supporting act.

WeFest 2023 will be August 3-5th in Detroit Lakes, and this year is a special milestone marking 40 years of the country festival.

Tickets for 2023 will go on sale on September 29th at 7 am, and if you know you are going to the festival it's always best to buy them early. That way you can get in on any early bird pricing that might be offered.

This lineup is really great. Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest names in the genre right now, Kane Brown is an incredible entertainer, and Brad Paisley gives the weekend that touch of nostalgia for the 90s and 2000s that has been trending heavily as of late. And with Brothers Osborne leading the way as the first supporting act announced, it is going to be a great festival start to finish.

Personally, I was really hoping for a re-scheduled Miranda Lambert set after she got rained out in 2022. But you can't win them all.

Check out more details as they become available on the WeFest website.

