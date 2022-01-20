It's hard to get cabin fever in a house that's over 14,000 square feet. Located on Scalped Lake in Frazee, Minnesota this jaw-dropping mansion will have you buying Powerball tickets trying to buy it for yourself.

Spacious. Private. Luxury Estate. This property is nestled in a nature sanctuary offering 22+ acres of privacy neighboring an additional 11 acres of State Land protected from building a structure next door.

According to Zillow, the location of the property is great, and has very private neighbors including celebrities!

Quick stats on the house:

7 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

14,181 square feet

3 attached garage spaces

Located on 22 acres

Has a sauna, home gym, wine cellar, and jacuzzi

The beach has a hard sand bottom and the water of the lake offers 20+ feet of clarity.

Take a look at this dream home in the photos below, and be prepared to pick your jaw up off the floor when you're done.