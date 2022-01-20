Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee
It's hard to get cabin fever in a house that's over 14,000 square feet. Located on Scalped Lake in Frazee, Minnesota this jaw-dropping mansion will have you buying Powerball tickets trying to buy it for yourself.
Spacious. Private. Luxury Estate. This property is nestled in a nature sanctuary offering 22+ acres of privacy neighboring an additional 11 acres of State Land protected from building a structure next door.
According to Zillow, the location of the property is great, and has very private neighbors including celebrities!
Quick stats on the house:
- 7 bedrooms
- 6 bathrooms
- 14,181 square feet
- 3 attached garage spaces
- Located on 22 acres
- Has a sauna, home gym, wine cellar, and jacuzzi
- The beach has a hard sand bottom and the water of the lake offers 20+ feet of clarity.
Take a look at this dream home in the photos below, and be prepared to pick your jaw up off the floor when you're done.