Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee

Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee

Kaitlyn Jo Ratchenski
Jack Chivers Realty
Dirk Ockhardt
Jack Chivers Realty

It's hard to get cabin fever in a house that's over 14,000 square feet. Located on Scalped Lake in Frazee, Minnesota this jaw-dropping mansion will have you buying Powerball tickets trying to buy it for yourself.

Spacious. Private. Luxury Estate. This property is nestled in a nature sanctuary offering 22+ acres of privacy neighboring an additional 11 acres of State Land protected from building a structure next door.

According to Zillow, the location of the property is great, and has very private neighbors including celebrities!

Get our free mobile app

Quick stats on the house:

  • 7 bedrooms
  • 6 bathrooms
  • 14,181 square feet
  • 3 attached garage spaces
  • Located on 22 acres
  • Has a sauna, home gym, wine cellar, and jacuzzi
  • The beach has a hard sand bottom and the water of the lake offers 20+ feet of clarity.

Take a look at this dream home in the photos below, and be prepared to pick your jaw up off the floor when you're done.

Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee

Filed Under: Detroit Lakes, Frazee, home for sale, Lake Seven, Mansion, Mansion for Sale
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top