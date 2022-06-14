When it comes to summer entertainment, you're not going to find a better house on the market than this one in St. Cloud. This house is located at 2256 26th Ave S, Saint Cloud, and is designed for indoor entertainment with a theater room, fully finished basement, bar areas, and spacious living room. But that's not where the entertainment stops. This home sits on 1.6 acres of property that features an outdoor, in-ground swimming pool, a sand volleyball court, gorgeous landscaping, and a relaxing gazebo setup.

The house itself is 6,880 square feet and has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. This house really has it all, and for the $600,000 price tag, it should. Take a look around the property yourself in the photos below:

Home for Sale in St. Cloud Features Pool and Volleyball Court

Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale