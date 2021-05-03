Foley Municipal Pool Sets Tentative Opening Date of June 9th

After the taste of summer we had this past weekend, we are ready for a summer day by the pool. The Foley Municipal Pool is set to reopen in early June after being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 and maintenance that needed to be done.

The Foley Municipal Swimming pool is one of the few outdoor aquatic centers in the area. The pool is open seven days a week throughout the summer, offering water fun for all ages.

In addition to summertime aquatic fun, the Foley Municipal Pool offers Red Cross Certified swimming lessons and private pool rentals for events. They offer open swim seven days a week:

June and July: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Beginning Aug. 3: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cost per swim session is $4 for adults (16 and older); $3 for children (15 and under); children 6-months and under are free. As you are planning your trip, keep in mind it is cash or check only, and even if you are going just to keep an eye on your kids you still must pay the entry fee. The pool also offers a book of 25 children’s swim tickets, and punch cards that would give you a discounted rate. Get more information on that here.

Right now the pool opening date is set for June 9th on the Foley community calendar. An email has been sent to the pool manager to see if they have chosen an official opening date. Once we have that information, this post will be updated.

Think warm thoughts and get ready for a summer of fun!

