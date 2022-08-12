Wayne R. Libbesmeier, 62, St. Cloud

August 5, 1960 – August 10, 2022

Wayne Robert Libbesmeier, age 62, St. Cloud, MN, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM at the Church of St. Anthony, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Wayne was born August 5, 1960 in St. Cloud, MN to Robert A. and Dorothy J. (Gavanda) Libbesmeier. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1979. Wayne was employed by McDonald’s for 35 years as a lobby attendant. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Wayne enjoyed watching racing, all sports, and Hallmark movies. He loved 50’s music, fishing, spending time with his family and could be found at Howie’s watching football with friends.

Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Libbesmeier of Sauk Rapids, MN; sisters, Tina Weihrauch of St. Cloud, MN and Tammy (Greg) Hausken of Plymouth, MN; and a niece and nephew, Allie and Nathan Hausken.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother Timothy Libbesmeier, and brother-in-law Neil Weihrauch.