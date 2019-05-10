Waverly Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

BUFFALO -- A Waverly man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County Friday morning.

The incident happened at 9:30 at the intersection of Highway 55 and Settlers Parkway in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Aaron Leonard, of Buffalo, was heading north on Settlers Parkway when he was struck by another vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Highway 55.

The driver of the second vehicle, 82-year-old Harvey Foss, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Leonard was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Buffalo, Crash, State Patrol
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top