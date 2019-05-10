Waverly Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- A Waverly man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County Friday morning.

The incident happened at 9:30 at the intersection of Highway 55 and Settlers Parkway in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Aaron Leonard , of Buffalo, was heading north on Settlers Parkway when he was struck by another vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Highway 55.

The driver of the second vehicle, 82-year-old Harvey Foss , was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Leonard was not hurt.