Waverly Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo
BUFFALO -- A Waverly man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County Friday morning.
The incident happened at 9:30 at the intersection of Highway 55 and Settlers Parkway in Buffalo.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Aaron Leonard, of Buffalo, was heading north on Settlers Parkway when he was struck by another vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Highway 55.
The driver of the second vehicle, 82-year-old Harvey Foss, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Leonard was not hurt.