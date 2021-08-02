WATCH: Here’s the Olympic Moment We All Need to Start Our Monday

A Monday, a pandemic, Canadian wildfires, apocalyptic smoke levels in St. Cloud -- what we really need to start our week in central Minnesota is an olympic moment that makes everything else OK.

Sunday in Tokyo, the high jump was in the track & field spotlight. Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim hadn't missed a jump all day; building towards a head to head battle for the top spot. Then, both missed the last jump.

I'll just let the video tell the rest of the story, but before we get too that; here's what NBC Sports had to say:

In one of the most exciting and competitive high jump finals in Olympic history, Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi -- both cleared 2.37m.

If the above video doesn't display properly, click HERE to see it (because we all need this dose of joy.)

I can't help but laugh and smile every time I watch this. Maksim Nedasekau from Belarus took the bronze.

At a time in history when it seems like we're drinking out of a firehose of conflict, arguing, and negativity -- this is just the kind of thing that we're in short supply of. I guess that;'s the spirit of the olympic in a nutshell.

Other comments on this olympic moment include:

JOE: The world desperately needs a “can we have two golds?” mentality. TOPHER: When Barshim said, "history my friend." And they clasped hands I lost it. LELE: This is what the Olympics are all about. This was a beautiful moment. Restored my faith in humanity. BRADY: Not many sporting events have made me smile like I am now. These are two true champions. RYNE: What #*%&ing legends. Great job to both these guys!

I heard someone say yesterday, "Take care of yourself (and someone else if you can)." I like that.

