Warm Weather Impacting Ice Fishing Lake Access [PODCAST]

Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says with the warmer weather the ice along the lake shores has been affected and public lake access could be a concern for late season ice fishermen and women. Glen says anglers should air on the side of caution in regards to ice conditions and using a 4-wheeler or just walking onto the ice would be a better option if these weather conditions continue. Glen says good walleye fishing can still be had in portions of the state of Minnesota until April 15 and in South and North Dakota. He says late season ice fishing has been good lately but conditions in Minnesota in March can change quickly.

Glen says with more and more people choosing to purchase guns in 2020 the amount of ammunition available for hunters has been limited. Glen suggests that those looking to do some turkey hunting this spring should look for the ammunition needed now and not wait until the last minute. He says those looking to hunt in the fall should also consider purchasing the ammunition they need early to avoid not having what they are looking for this fall.

Glen Schmitt joins me weekly from 8:40-8:50 Thursdays on WJON. We discuss hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities in the state.

