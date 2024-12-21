Walz Touts Minnesota’s Ranking as Top 5 State to Retire

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz is celebrating the news that Minnesota is ranked as a top five state to retire.

The Motley Fool study ranked states on factors including quality of life, affordable housing, safety, health care and cost of living.

Governor Walz said, "Americans deserve to retire with support and security, and that's what we're doing here in Minnesota."

Get our free mobile app

Last month, the governor announced more than six million dollars in new state grants to keep Minnesotans in their homes as they age.