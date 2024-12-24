Walz Administration Announces Surge in Minnesota Exports

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- More Minnesota-made products are being sold around the world.

Governor Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Minnesota exports increased to $6.7 billion last quarter. That is 11 percent higher than the same period last year.

Among the leading exports, mineral fuel and oil jumped 369 percent, plastics were up 27 percent, and aircraft and spacecraft were up 33 percent.

Minnesota’s two largest markets, Canada and Mexico, drove up much of the growth over the last quarter.