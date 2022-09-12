Walter J. Kosel, 98, St. Cloud

December 30, 1923 - September 11, 2022

attachment-Walter Kosel loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept 16, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Walter J. Kosel, age 98, of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022 with his family by his side. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. and the St. Cloud Granite Post #428 ritual will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed immediately by the St. Stephen American Legion.

Walter was born on December 30, 1923 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Helen (Guck) Kosel. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1941. He enlisted in the United States Army and was deployed to Germany from 1945 to 1946. Walt joined the Minnesota Army National Guard upon his discharge from Active Duty. He attended the State Patrol Recruit Academy 1947-48 and was hired as a State Trooper in 1950. He was then activated to active duty with the Army for the Korean War and was stationed in Ft. Rucker, Al from January 1951 to October 1952. It was at Ft. Rucker that he met and married his wife, Luna. When released from Active duty he returned to Minnesota State Patrol and Army National Guard. He served with the National Guard until his retirement in 1973 as a Lieutenant Colonel (30 yrs.). Walter served with the Minnesota State Patrol until his retirement in 1983. He was District Captain from 1972 to 1983. At the time of his passing, he was the oldest retired Minnesota State Trooper.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, AARP, Retired Officers Association, Retired Police Officers Association, Catholic Order of Foresters serving as Chief Ranger from 1962-1993, Eagles Aerie #622, the Knights of Columbus, Life Member and Past Commander (1986-87) of the St. Cloud V.F.W. Granite Post #428, V.F.W 6th District Commander (Commander of the year 1989-1990), and the St. Stephen American Legion Post #221.

He volunteered at the Veterans Administration Hospital and Meals on Wheels deliveries.

Walt enjoyed woodworking, building all kinds of wooden crafts for the family and friends.

He is survived by his dear friend, Marilyn Boike; children, Deborah Scheerle of Waite Park, Gery (Gail) Kosel of Grand Ledge, MI, Nita (Ron Smith) Kosel of Duluth, and Janet (Manuel) Huerta of San Diego, CA, and Norma (David) Berens of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and brother-in-law, Jim Jacobs.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lou in 2010; infant son, Joseph; sisters, Leona (Raphael) Armstrong, Mary (Lyle) Morris, and Carol Jacobs; and son-in-law, Robert Scheerle.

The Family would like to extend their gratitude for the wonderful care Walter received from CentraCare Home Care and Hospice.

Special Thanks to Captain Ouart of the Minnesota State Patrol District 2600 and the St. Cloud V.F.W. #428 for all they have provided in honoring Walter.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorials.