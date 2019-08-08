Walter Albrecht, 87, Foley

July 18, 1932 - August 6, 2019

Walter Albrecht, age 87, of Foley passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 surrounded by his family in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Private family services will be held.

Walter Emil Albrecht Jr. was born July 18, 1932 in Deerbrook, Wisconsin the son of Walter E. Albrecht and Lucille (Nuemeg) Albrecht. Walt resided in San Diego, California where he was a general contractor/engineer, later retiring to Corona, South Dakota where he owned Hartford Beach Resort on Big Stone Lake. In Corona, he was able to enjoy his favorite hobbies such as fishing and hunting. Walt later moved to Foley, Minnesota with his wife, Alice (Hamilton) Albrecht. Walt enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, and bird watching. His best Sundays would be spent watching his favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.

Walt is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Deborah Boykin; granddaughters, Ashley and Sabina Boykin; step-children: Debbie Butorac, Jim Hagan, Kenny Fueling, and Michael Hagan; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.