WALKER (WJON News) -- A woman died in a boating-related accident.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the south shore of Leech Lake near the Walker City Park.

Deputies and responders arrived to find a 2016 Tri-toon had crashed onto the shore.

A 59-year-old Cass Lake woman was found in the boat. She was unresponsive, and responders gave medical aid before she was taken to the Walker airport, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was the only person on the boat.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Her name has not been released yet.