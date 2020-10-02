Waite Park Police Investigating Jewelry Store Burglary

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police are investigating a jewelry store burglary from early Friday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm at Wedding Day Diamonds at 44 Division Street at about 12:45 a.m.

Police say video surveillance shows an unknown suspect entering through a window that was broken open. The suspect's description is limited because they were wearing several layers of clothing and a face mask.

Several jewelry items were taken in the break-in.

Police say the suspect may have facial injuries because they fell face-first onto the pavement upon exiting through the broken window.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the suspect are asked to call Waite Park Police at 251-6300.