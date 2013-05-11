Waite Park Police Arrest 2 After Alleged Assault with a Gun

WAITE PARK - Waite Park police responded to a call of an incident with a gun at bout 10:00 p.m. on Friday night in the area of 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street South.

The victim told officers that during an argument with two men, one of the suspects pointed a sawed-off shotgun at him. There were no shots fired, and both suspects took off on foot.

A police dog tracked the suspects to an apartment building at 311 Park Meadows Drive.

A man was spotted leaving the building and was held up by police. Gregory Wimberly Junior had a handgun on him. He was arrested on possible charges of being a felon in possession of a gun. However, Wimberly was not the suspect involved in the original incident.

A second man came out of the apartment building an indicated his girlfriend and daughter were in the apartment with the suspects. Officers finally made contact with the suspects in the apartment and were able to make the arrests.

The weapon used in the assault was recovered.

The suspects have been identified as Antonio Robinson and Malikah Jackson both of Waite Park. They are both expected to be charged with 2nd Degree Assault.