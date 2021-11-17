Waite Park Man Sentenced for Giving Methamphetamine to Teen Girls

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has ordered a Waite Park man who gave methamphetamine to two 14-year-old girls to a stayed prison sentence of 13 months.

A Stearns County jury previously found 50-year-old Dale Lehman guilty on a felony drug charge but not guilty of felony 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. He'll be on probation for five years.

According to the criminal complaint, Lehman went over to the girls' Waite Park home in September 2020 and asked them if they wanted to smoke marijuana with him. The girls went to Lehman's home nearby and were presented with a tray of methamphetamine. Court records show the girls ingested the drugs at Lehman's home and again when they went back to the girls' residence.

The girls accused Lehman of going into a bedroom with one of them and running his hands up the girl's leg and over her private parts. The other girl told police she also witnessed the sexual contact.

Get our free mobile app

Police say the girls appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant when they were interviewed.

The jury found Lehman guilty on the drug charge but not guilty on the criminal sexual conduct charge in September.

Do Not Feed Your Dog These Thanksgiving Foods

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now