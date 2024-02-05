Waite Park Man Jailed for 2022 Fatal Drug Overdose

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man wanted in connection to a 2022 fatal drug overdose has been found and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Thirty-year-old Jibril Mohamed Ibrahim is charged with one count of 3rd degree murder. He is accused of supplying a St. Joseph woman with a fentanyl-laced blue pill.

The woman was found unresponsive on the morning of October 24th, 2022. Efforts to save the victim, including administering Narcan were unsuccessful. Authorities say a piece of tin foil containing a charred blue pill was found near the woman.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities used the woman's phone to search her phone logs, text messages, and social media. Investigators learned the woman was communicating with Ibrahim and had purchased the pill from Ibrahim just hours before her death.

Court records show Ibrahim evaded authorities until he was arrested by Stearns County sheriff's deputies on Friday.

