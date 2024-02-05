Waite Park Man Jailed for 2022 Fatal Drug Overdose

Waite Park Man Jailed for 2022 Fatal Drug Overdose

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man wanted in connection to a 2022 fatal drug overdose has been found and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Thirty-year-old Jibril Mohamed Ibrahim is charged with one count of 3rd degree murder. He is accused of supplying a St. Joseph woman with a fentanyl-laced blue pill.

The woman was found unresponsive on the morning of October 24th, 2022. Efforts to save the victim, including administering Narcan were unsuccessful. Authorities say a piece of tin foil containing a charred blue pill was found near the woman.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities used the woman's phone to search her phone logs, text messages, and social media. Investigators learned the woman was communicating with Ibrahim and had purchased the pill from Ibrahim just hours before her death.

Court records show Ibrahim evaded authorities until he was arrested by Stearns County sheriff's deputies on Friday.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season

Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family

Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.  

Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

Filed Under: stearns county district court
Categories: courts, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON