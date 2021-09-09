Waite Park Man Convicted of Giving Girls Methamphetamine

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man accused of providing methamphetamine to two 14-year-old girls and sexually assaulting one of them has been convicted on one of the charges and acquitted on the other.

A Stearns County jury has found 50-year-old Dale Lehman not guilty of felony 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct and guilty on a felony drug charge causing or permitting a child to take or be exposed to meth.

According to the criminal complaint, Lehman went over to the girls' Waite Park home in September 2020 and asked them if they wanted to smoke marijuana with him. The girls went to Lehman's home nearby and were presented with a tray of methamphetamine. Court records show the girls ingested the drugs at Lehman's home and again when they went back to the girls' residence.

The girls accused Lehman of going into a bedroom with one of them and running his hands up the girl's leg and over her private parts. The other girl told police she also witnessed the sexual contact.

Police say the girls appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant when they were interviewed.

The jury found Lehman guilty on the drug charge but not guilty on the criminal sexual conduct charge. He'll be sentenced on November 17th.

