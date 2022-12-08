Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife

Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife

Stearns County Jail booking photo

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.

Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.

Court records show the incident began with an argument over some cell phones, a credit card, and some gas money. The woman said she was talking on the phone with another person when Barela came into the room and demanded the cell phones. The woman told police she ended up on the ground with Barela standing over her with the knife raised and saying he would stab her.

The witness on the other end of the phone call confirmed hearing the woman yelling about the knife and pleading for Barela not to stab her.

Court records show Barela admitted to a verbal argument but denied knowing why she would tell him not to stab her.

He is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

