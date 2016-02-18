Waite Park Hobby Lobby Expected to Open in Late April

WAITE PARK - The Hobby Lobby store under construction in Waite Park is expected to be open near the end of April this year.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Waite Park store is scheduled for Monday, April 25, at 9 a.m.

The building is at 375 2nd Street South and is 55,000 square feet. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

In a news release, company spokesman Bob Miller says the location will bring in about 35-50 jobs. This will be the 10th Hobby Lobby location in Minnesota.

Oklahoma based Hobby Lobby has 700 stores across the nation. They offer crafting and home decor products.