Hobby Lobby Raises Minimum Wage to $17

UNDATED -- Hobby Lobby Stores Incorporated has announced that it is raising its minimum wage for full-time employees to $17 an hour. The new wage goes into effect on October 1st.

Back in 2014, the craft retailer raised its hourly wage to $15.

Hobby Lobby has 10 stores in Minnesota, including locations in Waite Park and Willmar. Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 923 retail stores.

Back in June Target stores announced that it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.