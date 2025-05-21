WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- One area city is committed to growing in 2025. That was the message at the Waite Park State of the City Address on Wednesday. The theme was "Growing Our Connections," and the city focused on six key areas: the importance of growing the fire and police departments, the expansion of city hall, improving communication, engaging more with residents, continued business growth, and thoughtful development.

Get our free mobile app

Waite Park Mayor Ken Schmitt, and City Administrator Shaunna Johnson, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Waite Park Mayor Ken Schmitt, and City Administrator Shaunna Johnson, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Mayor Ken Schmitt says he is particularly proud of the efforts of the city to improve communication with residents:

"Realistically, the monthly newsletter, you know, that really covers what's going on in current day. These are the things that we want to communicate to people to make sure that they're aware of what's going on."

Waite Park Mayor Ken Schmitt, and City Administrator Shaunna Johnson, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Waite Park Mayor Ken Schmitt, and City Administrator Shaunna Johnson, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Schmitt says he has also met with a number of homeowners' associations, and he is more than willing to meet with any group. City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says the city is committed to continued recruitment for the fire and police departments:

"We need to remain competitive in today's job market to retain the safe staff we have. We also aim to create a department where employees feel supported and proud to serve, strengthening our ability to retain talent and to continue to provide high-quality public services to the city of Waite Park."

Johnson says it is important for the city to remain proactive in supporting a positive culture across all departments. The city says its staff is committed to making Waite Park a place people want to live, work, and play in 2025 and beyond.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Waite Park state of the city, 2025 Waite Park State of the City, 2025 loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater