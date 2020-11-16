Waite Park Closing All City Owned Facilities Immediately

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park has announced it is closing public access to all city-owned and operated facilities, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The changes go into effect immediately and will last at least until December 1st. Essential services will continue.

City employees will still be available by phone and email. City Hall is closed to the public.

This social isolation effort is designed to protect the health of the Wait Park municipal workforce so that emergency first responders can continue to provide services such as police and fire response. They say they also need to assure that operators for the municipal water supply, sanitary sewer, and infrastructure maintenance remain available and healthy to report for work.