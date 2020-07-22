Waite Park Awarded COPS Grant to Hire Three New Officers

WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park Police Department has received some funding to hire more officers.

Earlier this year, the department applied for the 2020 COPS grant and was recently awarded the funding.

The grant will cover up to 75% of the approved entry-level salary to each newly hired full-time officer for up to three years, with the city covering the remaining 25% of the salary.

Waite Park is currently in the hiring process for the three full-time positions, with hopes of having the new officers on staff by Spring.

The new hires would bring Waite Park from 18 to 21 full-time officers.