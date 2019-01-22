Waite Park Appoints Newest Council Member

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park has filled an open seat on the city council.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council voted 2-2 to appoint Ken Schmitt to the position. With the vote ending in a tie, the tie breaker belonged to mayor Rick Miller , who appointed Schmitt to the council effective immediately.

Council members Vic Schultz and Frank Theisen, while agreeing with the nomination , voted against the immediate appointment as Schmitt currently serves on the Planning Commission and Park Board and wanted to wait until next month to make the decision.

The seat became available due to the death of former council member Chuck Schneider .

Other candidates who applied for the vacant city council seat include Shawn Blackburn and Gary Morgenroth .

Schmitt's term will expire in 2020.