Volunteer Opportunities for Students Interested in Health Care

ST. CLOUD -- There are plenty of opportunities for students interested in a career in health care to get some hands on experience.

Sonny Ricke is the Volunteer Program Specialist for the CentraCare Health Care System. She says their Junior Volunteer Program is a great way to explore different career paths in the medical field.

We have a really neat program for them to be able to build experience in a variety of settings throughout St. Cloud Hospital. The program runs after school throughout the school year and then some earlier hours during the summer.

The program is for students ages 14-18. Ricke says if you're interested in volunteering you're asked to fill out an application.

Last year CentraCare Health had over 1700 volunteers work a combined 86,000 hours throughout the health care system.