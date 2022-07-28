Visitacion “Vis” Alvarez Smith, 88, St. Cloud

September 23, 1933 - July 24, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake, MN for Visitacion “Vis” Alvarez Smith, 88 years old of St. Cloud, MN. She died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at St. Benedict Senior Community, St. Cloud MN. The Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial of the urn will be at the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 28, 2022, 4-7 pm at Daniel Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Vis was born on September 23, 1933 in Cebu City, Philippines. She is the daughter of Ambrosio Sr. and Cleofe (Rodriguez) Alvarez. She grew up in the Philippines, became a Catholic nun, a grade school teacher and a College Registrar. In the early 1970’s, she moved to the United States. She was united in marriage on June 1, 1973 to John ”Jack” Johnson at St. Boniface Catholic Church in San Francisco, CA and they made their home in Benton County, MN near Rice. She worked for years in a data entry position at St. Cloud State University before retiring in 2001. After Jack died in April of 1991, she continued to live in Benton County. In 2001, she married James J. Smith in Foley, MN and later on had a Catholic Church wedding on May 5,2007 in Cebu City, Philippines. They made their home in St. Cloud and became residents of Benedict Village in 2015 and this has been her home since then. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband John; brothers Brigido Sr., Teofilo, Manuel, Tomas, Ambrosio Jr. and sister Teresa A. Lean.

She is survived by her husband James Smith of St. Cloud, MN, brother Isidro Alvarez of San Francisco CA, sister Pacita Alvarez Parrish of Santa Clara, CA, sister-in-law Alice Alvarez of San Francisco,CA, relatives and friends.