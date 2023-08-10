Virginia H. Kasper, 90, Foley

May 17, 1933 - August 8, 2023

Virginia Kasper, 90 died August 8th, 2023 at the Gardens in Foley. She was born May 17th, 1933 to Raymond and Viola (Behm) Kasper. She lived her early life in the Hopkins area until her family moved to a farm in Milo township South West of Foreston in 1946. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1951.

Virginia farmed with her brother Ronald until his death in 1987. She then did daycare in her home for many years cultivating friendships along the way. She planted a large garden sharing the harvest with her friends and neighbors. She also loved to sew: embroidering, quilting, and making rugs. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Foley.

Virginia (Ginia) will be lovingly remembered by George, Michelle, Kyle and Nicholas (Kailey) Czech, Fleege Family, Neslund Family, Ekberg Family, Stine Family, Thoreson Family and many other friends and neighbors.

Funeral Services will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Foley, MN at 11 AM with visitation at 10 AM. Interment will be held in the church cemetery following the service.

Pallbearers: Nicholas Czech, Kyle Czech, Rick Fleege, Jason Fleege, Dean Stine, and Scott Thoreson.

We’d like to thank the staff at the Gardens at Foley for lovingly taking care of Virginia.

She’s preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Viola (Behm) Kasper and her brother Ronald Kasper.