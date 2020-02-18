Virginia C. Hampton, 88, Forest Lake, formerly of St. Cloud

November 16, 1931 – February 14, 2020

Virginia C. Hampton, age 88, St. Cloud, MN died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Cherrywood Pointe, Forest Lake, MN.

Redeemer Lutheran Church Prayers will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 until the service time. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Virginia Cathryn Hampton was born November 16, 1931 in Minot, ND to Ernest and Mertle (Klunaness) Pratt. She was married to Raymond Hampton on April 25, 1958 in Minot, ND. Virginia began working for Northwestern Bell where she worked her way to Chief Telephone Operator. She enjoyed going for walks and bike rides, fishing, traveling, dancing, country music and being around young people, particularly the neighborhood children. She will be remembered as a loving and caring person with a huge and generous heart for those in need. Virginia loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, rarely missing an opportunity to attend a sporting event or family gathering.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Nadine (Steve) Grimm of Pine City, MN; daughter-in-law, Melissa Hampton of Benson, MN; grandchildren, Toni (Zach) Swanson of Plymouth, MN, Kayla (Kyle) Muckenhirn of Madison, WI, Tayler (Tyler) Lenzen of Hopkins, MN, Ben (Emma) Grimm of Plymouth, MN, and Ryan Hampton and Renee Rowenhorst of Duluth, MN; great-grandchildren, Leighton Swanson and Henrik Grimm; and brother Jim (Donna) Pratt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; son, Greg; brothers, Charles, Donald, Richard, and Jerry Pratt; and sister, Alice Olson.

Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church of St. Cloud