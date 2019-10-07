Virgil ‘Virgie’ Studenski, 82, Sauk Rapids

February 1, 1937 - October 4, 2019

Virgil 'Virgie' Studenski, age 82 of Sauk Rapids, passed away peacefully at the Gardens at Foley Nursing Center with his family at his side, on October 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Popple Creek. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Virgil Dennis Studenski was born on February 1, 1937 in Benton County to Henry and Ida (Leyk) Studenski. He was a member of the US Nation Guard and married Laune 'June' Skuza on July 13, 1963 at St. John's Lutheran Church. The couple farmed all of their married life near Popple Creek. Virgie also worked as a glazer for glass companies in St. Cloud and Minneapolis. He will be fondly remembered for his quick whit and infectious laughter. You could always hear him before you saw him. His greatest joy was seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Virgie enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a genuine love for people. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, June, Sauk Rapids and sons: Dennis (Tammy), Sauk Rapids; Brad (Sarah), Sauk Rapids; Brian (Elizabeth), Richfield and grandchildren: Kalina (Tyler) Spiczka, Caleb (Courtney) Studenski, Shayna (Dylan) Magnuson, Creed Studenski, Aryssa, Mesa, Stella Zacher, and Emelia Studenski as well as great grandchildren: Haley, Alaina and Olivia Studenski and Henley Spiczka. He is also survived by his brothers and sister: Ervin (Jo), Arden Hills; Lancy, Sauk Rapids; Betty Jane Hiltel, Sauk Rapids and sisters-in-law: Gretchen Studenski, Hastings and Donna Studenski of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Doug, 1990 and brothers and sister: Marvin, Arnie, Roger, Iris Behrendt and sister-in-law, Joyce Studenski.