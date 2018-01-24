Virgil A. Klein, 86, Paynesville

March 2, 1931 - January 23, 2018

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Virgil A. Klein, age 86, of Paynesville, will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 29, 2018 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Virgil passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the St. Cloud V. A. Hospital in St. Cloud. Reverend Denny Curran will officiate. Entombment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Family and friends may call after 12:00 noon on Monday at the Funeral Home.

Virgil was born on March 2, 1931 in Albany, Minnesota to Joseph and Veronica (Rakotz) Klein. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Virgil was united in marriage to Patsy Jo Kelley on December 2, 1951 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas. He worked at A.M.P.I. for 22 years.

Virgil enjoyed photography and videography. He loved the time spent with family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Carol (Gerard) Schreiner of Blomkest, Michael (Nicole Hines) of Alexandria, Della (Bryan) Tazelaar of Montevideo, Brenda Klein of St. Cloud, Kelley (Kelly) Mohr of Mesa, Arizona; 17

grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Eugene Klein of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy Jo in 2016; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Memorials preferred in Lieu of Flowers.