Vintage Snowmobile Ride in Cushing Announces Changes

CUSHING (WJON News) - Another winter event has been changed due to our unusual weather.

The 2 Tall Tavern’s annual vintage snowmobile run has been changed. Now, an all-wheel run will take place starting at noon.

Officials say vintage snowmobiles are welcome to enter the show, but the all-wheel run will go over roads and is safe for vehicles and ATVs.

Registration for the all-wheel run is 10:00 am Saturday at 2 Tall Tavern in Cushing, with the ride starting at noon.

