Vincent “Vince” R. Thiel, 58, Waite Park

July 5, 1963 – November 2, 2021

Vincent “Vince” R. Thiel, age 58, of Waite Park, MN died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service celebrating Vince’s life will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 12, 2021 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Private family burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waseca, MN.

Vincent Raymond Thiel was born on July 5, 1963 in Waseca, MN to Emmett and Margaret (Zimny) Thiel. He graduated from Becker High School and spent summers working on his Grandpa and Uncle Ray’s farm. Vince worked for many years at Electrolux, retiring when the St. Cloud plant closed. Most recently he worked in maintenance for the Waite Park McDonald’s, a job he really enjoyed. Vince enjoyed both NASCAR and drag racing. His fall weekends were spent watching college and professional football.

Vince is survived by his brothers, Brad (Ann) of The Villages, FL, Miles (Ruth) of Glenwood; sister, Missy (Ervan) Christopherson of Becker and sister-in-law, Susan Thiel of Minto ND; nieces and nephew, Vanessa (Jon) Mattson of Grand Forks ND, Carissa (Mike) Gully of West Fargo ND, Cory (Abbie) Christopherson of Foley and Kayla Christopherson of Becker; great niece and nephew Aubree and Odin Mattson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Margaret, brothers Sam and Peter; sister, Gwen; grandparents, Gregory and Mary Zimny, and Clarence and Sadie Thiel.