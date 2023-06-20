February 6, 1930 - June 17, 2023

Vincent Joseph (Rawetkiewiez) Ratka Jr., age 93, of Spring Lake Park and formerly Gilman died on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Vincent Joseph (Rawetkiewiez) Ratka Jr., was born February 6, 1930 in Gilman, Minnesota to Vincent and Celestine (Schueller) Ratka. He grew up near Foley and attended Dunwoody Institute where he learned the electrical trade. He crop farmed, grew and sold vegetables and sold seed corn near Gilman for many years.

Vincent was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union and worked as an electrician for Erickson Brothers and McKay Contractors until his retirement. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Vincent enjoyed fishing, playing cards, spending time with extended family and was an avid collector of John Deere tractors.

He is survived by his sister, Frances Tadych, Spring Lake Park; brother, Jim (Doris), of Gilman; brother-in-law, Alden Secord, Foley and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet Secord, brother, Tony Ratka, brother-in-law, Allard Tadych, nephews, Jim Tadych and David Ratka and a niece, Sally and her husband, Randy Fjeld.