Vikings Make Decision On In-Person Attendance For First Two Weeks

The Minnesota Vikings have decided not to allow fans to attend games at US Bank Stadium for the first two games of the season. The Vikings are set to host the Packers on September 13th and the Tennessee Titans on September 27th.

The Vikings made the announcement on their website: "Over the past several months, we have collaborated with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the NFL, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Vikings home games. We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority

"Based on our conversations and the current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that specify an indoor venue capacity of 250, we have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium. As a result, the first two Vikings home games on Sunday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 27, will be closed to the public. We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season."

The Vikings can be heard on WJON all season long.