Vikings Fall to Packers in High Scoring Season Opener

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers 43-34 in their home and season opener on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay got on the board first, scoring a field goal in their opening drive to take a 3-0 lead. Minnesota responded with a touchdown drive and took control of the game 7-3. At the end of the first quarter, the Packers failed their fourth-down attempt to score a touchdown and the Vikings took over in the endzone.

Minnesota started the second quarter by giving up a safety, allowing Green Bay to inch closer at 7-5. The Packers scored their second field goal to move ahead of the Vikings 8-7. Green Bay then scored two touchdowns to extend their lead 22-7. Minnesota ended the half with a field goal of their own to cut their deficit to 22-10.

The only points scored in the third quarter came in the final minute as the Packers scored their third touchdown of the game to push their lead out to 29-10.

Minnesota fought to catch up to Green Bay in the final quarter. The Vikings scored three touchdowns and three successful two-point conversions, but it was not enough as they also gave up two more touchdowns to the Packers.

Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 25 for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Dalvin Cook had 12 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Adam Thielen hauled in six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers completed 32 of 44 for the Packers to finish the day with 364 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vikings fall to 0-1 and the Packers improve to 1-0. Fellow NFC North teams Chicago and Detroit also faced off Sunday with the Bears moving to 1-0 and the Lions falling to 0-1.

Minnesota will travel to Indianapolis next week to take on the 0-1 Colts. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.