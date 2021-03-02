Vikings Cut TE Kyle Rudolph After 10 Years for Cap Savings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph.

This ends his 10-season run with the team.

The move creates a little more than $5 million in salary cap space.

Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions.

He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021. The Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season.

Rudolph was the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for community service.

Get our free mobile app