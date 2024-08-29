Viki R. Bean, 71, Waite Park

November 9, 1952 - August 24, 2024



Viki Rose Brazier Bean passed away quietly in her sleep into the arms of her beloved Savior at her home in Waite Park, MN on August 24, 2024. She was born on November 9, 1952, to Viki (Elsie) May Lines Brazier and Albert Louis Brazier in Yonkers, NY. She is survived by her husband, Jerome Alton Bean, of nearly 48 years and a sister Donna Arlene Brazier (James) Dexter of Grace, Idaho. She is also survived by five children, Thomas Albert Bean and his spouse Sharilyn Kaye King Bean of Hayden Idaho, Deborah Maye Bean and spouse Aimee Rae Christensen of Meridian Idaho, Heather Noelle Bean of Waite Park MN, Adam William Bean and spouse Tasha Jean Johnson Bean of Pocatello ID, and Whitney Elise Bean Teig and spouse Jason Boyd Teig of Saint Cloud Mn. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, a sister Debora Brazier, a brother William Brazier, a sister Sharon Brazier Parish, and a brother Jarad Brazier.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings including an officiator in the Logan Utah Temple for fifteen years, an officiator at the Saint Paul Minnesota Temple for one year. Viki loved serving in callings and in the temple. She was a full-time stay-at-home mother throughout most of her adult life. Viki loved the Savior and her family and always put them first in her life. As her children grew up and left the home, Viki dedicated her time to substitute teaching in The Grace High School and Grace Jr. High School. She also loved working as a paraprofessional in the Grace High School Music Department. She especially loved watching all the students grow and mature into adulthood.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 10:00 am at the Saint Cloud Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. A reception will be held the night before in the Relief Society Room from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

A memorial service will also be held in her honor at The Grace Idaho Stake Center on September 14, 2024. Time to be announced. A reception will be held the night before at the Grace Stake Center.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations to the Perpetual Education Fund or the Grace High School Music Department would be greatly appreciated.