Victoria “Vicki” Lee Carik, 71, Becker

June 13, 1952 - September 2, 2023

Celebration of Life will be held at Bailey Ray’s Roadhouse in Santiago, MN on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. for Victoria “Vicki” Lee Carik, age 71, of Becker who died Saturday at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Vicki was born June 13, 1952 in Pittsburg, CA to Frederick & Darlene (Pouliot) Moen. She married Patrick Carik in July of 1971 in Fridley, MN. Vicki lived most of her life in in Coon Rapids and moved to Becker in 1996. She worked as a Patient Care Director at the Big Lake/Monticello Hospital for 15 years, retiring in 2012. Vicki loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who made her so proud. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Mexico. Vicki was a selfless, caring, compassionate and forgiving person who was the glue that held her family together.

Survivors include her husband, Patrick of Becker; son, John of Elk River; daughter, Jeanine (Ryan) Wiehle of Becker; grandchildren, Clayton (Melanie), Samantha (Manuel), Kaylyn of Becker; great grandchildren, Asher, Paxton, Lincoln, Lennox, Audrey, Josue; sisters, Julie (Troy) Worwa and Sandy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Pam Wolsfeld.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.