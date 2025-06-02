Victoria Rose Gomez-Noriega, 35, Saint Cloud

October 26, 1989 - May 22, 2025

Victoria Gomez- Noriega passed away on May 22, 2025, in St. Cloud, MN. A memorial service will be held at Benson Funeral Home, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10a.m. with a visitation one hour prior.

Victoria was born on October 26, 1989, in Minneapolis, MN to Audry Jackson and Victor Noriega. Throughout her life, she always had a love for her Mexican heritage, Spanish culture, and dancing. She was known for her infectious smile, her laughter, and her kind, giving nature. Victoria’s love for her children was her greatest joy.

At the age of 18, Victoria traveled to Mexico with her father, where they spent time in the mountains, an experience that she valued her entire life. She was also known for her ability to help others, often offering advice, comfort, and helping the unhealable. She would often translate for those who couldn't speak English. Victoria will always be remembered for giving great advice and being a very giving person.

Victoria is survived by her mother, Audry Jackson; father, Victor Noriega; sons, Geronimo Noriega, and Amado Noriega-Jackson; daughters, Mia Motschenbacher, Kyra Motschenbacher, Bellaluna Remirez-Jackson, Clarisa Ramirez-Jackson; Brother, Camden Jackson; Sisters, Vanessa Jackson-Noriega, and Serenitie Jackson-Banks; her dear friend, Beautiful Benz. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her Baby Girl Noriega; grandparents, Rose Marie, Audry Clifton, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.